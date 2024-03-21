Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Up 2.9%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 621,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,046,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240,648 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.