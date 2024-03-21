Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Up 1%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

