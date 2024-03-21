Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

NYSE ATO opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

