Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

