Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.