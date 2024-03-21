Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 16,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 56,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.