Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625,106.30, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

