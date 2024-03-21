Bennett Selby Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 14.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

