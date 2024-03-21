Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.