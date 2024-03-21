Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.