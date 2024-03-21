Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

