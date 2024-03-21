Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.62). Approximately 43,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 485,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Big Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Big Technologies

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,749.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,000. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

