BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

BioGaia AB (publ) Trading Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

