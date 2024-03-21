Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 10.7 %

BGI stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

