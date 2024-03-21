BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 811 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.