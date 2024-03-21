BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

