BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

