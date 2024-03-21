BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.