BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.83 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

