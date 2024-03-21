BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

