BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

VT opened at $110.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.72 and a twelve month high of $110.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

