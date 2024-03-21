BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 595 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

