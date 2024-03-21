BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.