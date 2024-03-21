BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

