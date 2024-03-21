Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.30 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 16,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 803,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.97.

Specifically, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,218. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $13,005,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

