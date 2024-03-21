BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

