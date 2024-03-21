Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Head to Head Comparison

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) and Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Watches of Switzerland Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $446.38 million 0.65 $4.73 million $0.05 60.21 Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Watches of Switzerland Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brilliant Earth Group and Watches of Switzerland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Watches of Switzerland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 0.51% 7.27% 2.54% Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Watches of Switzerland Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services. Watches of Switzerland Group plc was founded in 1775 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

