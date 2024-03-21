Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BLNK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Blink Charging stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

