Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $41.00

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Up 2.2 %

ICHR opened at $37.25 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.