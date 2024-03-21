Brokerages Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $377.67

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $399.05 on Monday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $175.38 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.