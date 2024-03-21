Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $2.31

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,463 shares of company stock valued at $318,164. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 452,862 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $375.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

