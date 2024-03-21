Brokers Set Expectations for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$72.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.