Brokers Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $734,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at $68,644,357.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

