Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

