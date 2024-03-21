Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

