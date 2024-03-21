Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 254 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.1 %

BX stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

