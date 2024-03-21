Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 301 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

