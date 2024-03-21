Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 309 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

