Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $32,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

