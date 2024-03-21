Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $38,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

