Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $44,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.
MDY opened at $544.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $547.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.16.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
