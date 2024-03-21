Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $47,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 636 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

