Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

