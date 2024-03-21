Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.
Baxter International Price Performance
BAX stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
