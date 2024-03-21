Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.