Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

