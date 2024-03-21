Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

