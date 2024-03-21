Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

