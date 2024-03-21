Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

