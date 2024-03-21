Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $37,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

